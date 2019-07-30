Andrew Orolua, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) told the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal on Monday that it would not call any witness to defend the petition filed by Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate and the party.

Atiku and his party have challenged INEC, President Muhamadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the outcome of February 23, 2019 presidential election and the declaration of President Buhari as the winner.

They plaintiffs closed their case before the tribunal on July 19 after calling 62 witnesses and the tribunal had adjourned till Monday for INEC to open its defence.

But, when called upon by the Chairman of the tribunal, Justice Mohammed Garba to open its case on Monday, INEC’s lawyer, Yunus Usman (SAN), said it would not be necessary on the grounds that the evidence extracted from the petitioners’ witnesses during cross- examination was in support of the commission’s case.

“We have painstakingly reviewed the evidence of the petitioners’ witnesses. We have also painstakingly studied the petitioners’ evidence under cross-examination, which supports our defence and our denial in consonance with our pleadings.

“My lords, we do not see the need to waste your lordship’s precious time by repeating what their witnesses have repeated under cross-examination. In that circumstance, we will not call any witness to help them prove their case. We therefore, rely on the evidence of their witnesses under cross-examination.”

Responding, Buhari’s lawyer, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN) requested to be allowed to open his client’s case at 2.00 pm on Tuesday. Also, APC’s lawyer, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) said his decision on whether or not to call witnesses would depend on the case to be presented by Buhari’s legal team.

Counsel to the petitioners, Dr. Livy Uzoukwu(SAN), thanked INEC’s legal team for not calling witnesses, adding that “I profusely thank my brother and friend for deciding not to call any witness.”

Justice Garba consequently, adjourned till today, July 30 for Buhari to open his defence.