INEC denies plot to Cover Up Underage Voting in Kano State

Contrary to reports in one of the Online medium that there are plot to cover up the Kano under age voters saga, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said the committee set up to investigate the saga has concluded its facts finding mission and is in the process of writing its report which should be submitted and considered by the Commission

The Commission while reiterating its commitment to ensuring a clean and accurate voters register towards ensuring a free and fair 2019 elections said the report of the investigation will be ready soon.

The Commission in a statement by its director, Voters Education and Publicity, Oluwole Osaze disclosed that presently, only members of the committee are privy to their findings, while also emphasising that all members of the committee are persons of unquestionable integrity and competence.

He emphasized that the Commission has already begun the process of cleaning the voters register

According to him, following some of the checks and internal measures pit in place to sanitize and protect the integrity of the register, it recently uncovered the registration of some ineligible persons in Taraba state.

He said queries have been issued to all staff associated with the the registration as a prelude to a full investigation and the taking of appropriate disciplinary, punitive remedial action.

While also clearing the air on Kano under age voting saga, Osaze explained that some people erroneously linked the report to INEC, even when the election was conducted by an independent Commission, the Kano SIEC

He said following the report and the various assertion, INEC set up a committee to investigate these to ascertain if indeed there is wide spread ineligible voters register in Kano and recommend actions that can be taken to purge the register of such persons and prevent its recurrence in future, not just in Kano but also nationwide

He said, “the committee met stakeholders in Kano including officials of Kano SIEC, political parties, CSOs and ordinary residents, amongst others.

It has concluded its facts finding mission and is in the process of writing its report which should be submitted and considered by the Commission shortly. Presently, only members of the committee are privy to their findings.

All members are persons of unquestionable integrity and competence. They were carefully chosen for their independence, professionalism and forthrightness.