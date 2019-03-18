INEC committee denied us fair hearing – Bauchi APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Bauchi state Chapter alleged that the fact-finding committee sent by the Independent National Electoral Commission to probe the irregularities in the governorship election denied the party fair hearing.

Alhaji Uba Nana, the state chairman of the party made the allegation at a press conference in Bauchi.

INEC announced on Friday night that a new returning officer will resume the collation of the Bauchi governorship election results on Tuesday.

It also amended the result of four polling units in Ningi Local Government from 25, 330 to 25, 333. The decision meant that the commission will announce the winner of the election thereafter.

“The fact-finding committee chaired by Festus Okoye, the national commissioner and chairman of information and voter education committee denied fair hearing to APC as a political party whose agents were not invited during hearing of the facts leading to the cancellation of the results of Tafawa Balewa.

“Any decision taken in violation of fair hearing is illegal, null and void,” he said.

According to Nana, the composition of the committee is also questionable as the committee chairman is a close ally and former solicitor to Yakubu Dogara of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Nana stressed that no justice can be done by the committee chairman who is interested in the whole issues and the instant circumstances.

He pointed out that this was proved by the fact that PDP and Yakubu Dogara on Facebook pre-empted the outcome of the committee’s finding before formal publication by INEC.

The APC chairman said that the decision of INEC based on the committee’s report was already prayed for at the Federal High Court, Bauchi in suit No. FHC/BAU/CS/18/2019 filed by Bala Mohammed and the PDP against INEC.