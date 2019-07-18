Andrew Orolua, Abuja

The Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu on Thursday failed to appear before the Presidential election petition tribunal in person but sent some of the documents he was subpoenaed to produce before the tribunal.

Chairman of the tribunal Justice Mohammed Garba on Wednesday ruled that “the Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC), and the Zamfara State Resident Electoral Commissioner as well as legal team are bound to obey subpoena served on them on July 15 and July 12 to produce election documents by tomorrow at 12 noon.”

Though, the tribunal adjourned Atiku and PDP petition to Friday, July 19 for continuation on the request of Atiku counsel Chief Chris Uche (SAN), at 12 noon on Thursday UChe (SAN) drew the attention of the tribunal to its order. He observed that none of the persons or documents were in court.

Yunus Ustaz Usman (SAN), the lead counsel for INEC said that he worked till 1am this morning and some of documents requested for are already being filed at court registry.