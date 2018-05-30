INEC can do more to sensitise Nigerians on PVC – Greywolf Empire

Renowned media and entertainment company, Greywolf Empire has expressed concerns over the way Nigerians are not taking the call for Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVC) with seriousness.

The organisation made this known after it held a sensitisation rally in Lagos on Tuesday,tagged, “Your PVC Matters”, where it enlightened residents and on-lookers on the need to acquire their PVC for the forthcoming 2019 General Elections.

The call was stressed further by fast-rising recording Artiste, Frankeyz, who believes that the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) can bridge the gap of the unregistered Nigerians by partnering with civil societies and companies of like-minds in sensitising the populace on the need to acquire a PVC.

“INEC should look into all spheres in terms of partnership, collaboration to get the sensitization across. For Greywolf, we decided to do this because we feel that there is a way we can lend our voice to let people know what is happening.

There are numerous organisations who would love to buy into our initiative, only if INEC can support in passing the message effectively”.

He also emphasised on the impact the rally had made in the minds of people due to the number of feedbacks and enquiries made by people who they interacted with during the rally.

“It was a success and I noticed that a lot of youths out there are not aware of what is happening in the society as regards who should be voted for.

Basically, they don’t know what the PVC is all about, and they are not aware, while some don’t even believe in it. With this awareness, we hope to get more youths who will buy into the idea and believe in the country”.

“Our company intends to make this a continuous process, we cannot do it alone and we are grateful for the successful first step, creating the goal and achieving it; although we are not just a profit-making company, but our primary goal is to see how we can impact in the society, especially the youths”.

For the General Manager of Greywolf Empire, Moses Obi, working on the mindset of the masses will help in achieving much, if any decision is taken in a bid to have more Nigerians register and collect their PVC.

“I think we need to work on the mindset of people first, before deciding to declare a public holiday for massive registration, if such is done, we will achieve more”.

He further urged INEC to do more in sensitizing the masses, because the end blame will be shifted to the electoral body.

“Sincerely, I don’t think INEC is doing enough to sensitise the masses, if they are, we won’t have to be doing this walk for PVC, the complaints are much and the idea that they move about really does not make sense”.

The sensitisation will be capped with a 3-day carnival from June 15, 16 and 17, which will have HarrySong, Frankeys and a host of other prominent celebrities to entertain residents of Alimosho LGA.

However, the carnival will have an exhibition opening/ Health sensitisations walk, The Empire Carnival Day‎ and Networking Conference/Business Launch.