By Patrick Okohue

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mamood Yakubu has said that cases of the many inconclusive elections in most parts of Nigeria during the last general election was occasioned by the high level of insecurity that was witnessed.

The INEC boss is therefore calling for the immediate commencement of the prosecution of electoral offenders in the country.

Yakubu is also advocating for a new and separate body to be established for the purpose of trying election offenders.

According to a report in another national newspaper, Yakubu made the disclosure during the commission’s meeting with security agencies that participated in the general elections.

It is learnt that the meeting between INEC and the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) is in continuation of the review of the 2019 general election.

The INEC chairman asked the security agencies to commence immediate prosecution of all those who were arrested for electoral offences in the 2019 general polls.

Yakubu also promised to continue to advocate for the creation of a different organisation to deal with electoral offences.