INEC begins replacement of manual to electronic voting

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced replacing manual voting with electronic voting system.

INEC National Chairman, Yakubu Mahmood, made this known on Monday, September 28.

According to him, INEC has invited manufacturers of electronic voting machines around the world to practically demonstrate how the machines work, preparatory to full migration.

He said: “After extensive discussion and review, the Commission took the decision to invite original manufacturers of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) around the world for a virtual or practical demonstration of the machines.

“Over the years, the Commission has been automating the critical pillars of the process.

“The biometric register of voters has been updated continuously. At the moment, the INEC register of voters is the largest data base of citizens in Nigeria.

“In addition, the combination of biometric voters’ cards commonly known as the Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) and the Smart Card Reader (SCR) have revolutionised the accreditation of voters during elections.

“More recently, the introduction of a number of portals has facilitated the seamless nomination of candidates for elective offices by political parties as well as the accreditation of observers and the media.

“Most significantly, the Commission now uploads polling unit level results in real-time on Election Day to a portal for public view.

“These are significant innovations that have deepened the transparency and credibility of elections and the electoral process in Nigeria”.

Daily Times reports that INEC had announced in May that they commission will pilot use of electronic voting machines.

The commission, however, clarified that such pilot scheme would not be used for Edo and Ondo governorship elections scheduled for September 19 and October 10, respectively.