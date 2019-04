Inec adhoc staff who was shot dead during the election has been laid to rest

The remains of the INEC adhoc staff, Ibisaki Amachree, who was killed by a stray bullet during the February 23rd presidential election in Rivers state, was laid to rest on Saturday March 30th.

Friends and family members gathered at Port Harcourt cemetery where he body was interred.

She is survived by her parents and two children. May her soul rest in peace, Amen.