Industry Nite hosts Timaya

Mutiat Alli

Following the release of his 7th studio project ‘Chill Vibes’, veteran Nigerian artiste Timaya was hosted at Industry Nite for a listening party of the new album.

The Hard Rock Cafe, Lagos, was packed to the rafters on Thursday March 28th, as people turned out en mass to celebrate and support the artiste.

Timaya got the crowd warmed up by performing some of his greatest hits, and had everyone singing along.

The artiste then followed this with his traditional praise session, before being joined on stage by Harry Song to perform ‘Samankwe’.

Timaya then performed songs from the ‘Chulo Vibes’ album, instantly filling the room with good energy and excitement.

Since its release on the 8th of February, 2019, Chulo Vibes has been widely received and enjoyed considerable airplay.

Most favored on the album are the hit tracks ‘Balance’ and ‘Stoopid’; this much was evident as the crowd lit up when Timaya performed the songs. To close the show, Peruzzi performed his single ‘Amaka’.

This was Timaya’s third outing at Industry Nite, and he continues to perform above and beyond expectations.

Among the audience were celebrities like Harry Song, Ycee, DJ Jimmy Jatt, Peruzzi, Korede Bello, Dprince, Dapo Taburna, King Perry, and Good girl LA who all came out in support of Timaya.