Industrial Court orders striking health workers to resume within 24 hours

The National Industrial Court (NIC) in Abuja has ordered striking members of Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU) to resume duties nationwide within 24 hours.

The President of the NIC, Justice Babatunde Adejumo, gave the order on Thursday after listening to the ex-parte application by a non-governmental organisation, the Incorporated Trustees of Kingdom Human Rights Foundation.

Lawyer to the NGO, Mr Okere Nnamdi , argued the ex-parte application the court . The NGO had in the application, urged the court to order the workers to resume work and go back to negotiation table.

Adejumo further ordered the minister of health, minister of labour and employment, among others, to immediately set up a committee to address issues raised by labour.

The NIC president also directed that the parties should arrive at an acceptable and amicable solution in the interest of Nigerians who are bearing the brunt of the strike action.

Adejumo also ordered that the president and vice-president of JOHESU, should attend such negotiations.

According to the NIC President, the negotiations should take into consideration the provisions of the National Salaries, Income and Wages Act.

The plaintiff also named the president and vice-president of JOHESU, and National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission as co- defendants to the suit.

JOHESU commenced strike on April 17, seeking for upward adjustment of CONHESS salary scale, and employment of additional health professionals.

The health workers are also demanding for the implementation of court judgments and upward review of retirement age from 60 to 65 years.

The case has been adjourned till June 4 for hearing of motion on notice and originating summons.