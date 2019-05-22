Indonesia post-election protests leave six dead in Jakarta

Doosuur Iwambe

At least six people have been reportedly killed while 200 others were left injured during mass rallies in Jakarta against the re-election of Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

Confirming the death toll based on reports from hospitals, the Indonesian police said that the cause of the deaths was being investigated.

The national police chief has denied his officers used live ammunition.

Police fired tear gas at protesters when clashes broke out again in the capital on Wednesday.

Protesters hurled fireworks and rocks at police during a standoff near the election supervisory agency, while clashes also restarted in other areas of the city.

Social media has been restricted in some areas to stop rumours spreading.

The protests erupted after official election results showed Mr Widodo had beaten his long-time rival Prabowo Subianto at the polls last month.