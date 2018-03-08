Individuals own 85% of 19.5 million cattle in Nigeria- Minister

Says FG loses $1.3 billion annually on importation of dairy

The Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Hajia Aisha Abubakar, has disclosed that out of the 19.5 million cattle in Nigeria, 85 percent are owned by individuals, herders and operators in the informal sector.

She further disclosed that the country loses $1.3 billion annually on the importation of dairy products such as milk, yogurt, cheese and other milk derivatives. Hajia Abubakar made the disclosure on Wednesday in Abuja during the inauguration of a committee for the development of policy framework to boost the dairy industry.

While addressing the committee, the Minister represented by the Permanent Secretary, Mr. Edet Sunday Akpan, urged them to develop a roadmap that will make dairy products from Nigeria rank among the foremost dairy produce in the world.

She said that the move was part of efforts to diversify the economy and increase local production in sectors where Nigeria has comparative advantages. The Minister added that the industry was capable of producing millions of jobs and generating about N300billion monthly if the right technology and infrastructure are put into place.

Hajia Abubakar disclosed that about $1.3 billion is spent annually on the importation of dairy products such as milk, yogurt, cheese and other milk derivatives.

She added that with the increasing population, the consumption is expected to grow further. The Minister lamented, that available statistics shows that there are about 19.5 million cattle, 85% of which are owned by individuals and managed by indigenous small holder, subsistence and nomadic herdsmen while the rest is owned by medium and large scale farmers in managed pastures.

The objective of the policy framework, according to the Minister, is to attract and achieve local participation in dairy business; ensure local content development of dairy; encourage joint venture opportunities across strategic segments of the dairy business and provide financial relief to boost local growth through the participation of women and youths in the sector.

Members of the committee were drawn from the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Raw Materials, Research and Development Council and the National Animal Production Research Institute. Others are: Nigeria Customs Service, Central Bank of Nigeria, National Agency for Food Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Bank of Industry, Bank of Agriculture and the Private Sector groups such the Commercial Dairy Ranchers Association of Nigeria (CODARAN), Friesland Campina WAMCO, PROMASIDOR, Arla Foods as well as L&Z Integrated Farms.