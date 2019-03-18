Indian energy firm invests in Nigeria’s power sector

Feedback Energy Distribution Company (FEDCO), an Indian-based technology firm, says it has launched an indigenous high-tech Information Technology (IT) solutions system in Nigeria.

Dilip Kumar, its Chief Projects Officer, announced the company’s entry into the nation’s power sector in a statement made available to the newsmen over the weekend.

He said that FEDCO had partnered the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED) with a focus to tackling operational requirements in the nation’s electricity distribution sector.

“FEDCO has prioritised adoption of information technology solutions to modernise, integrate and secure its systems with a view to serving customers cheaper, continuous and reliable power.

“The company achieved this through the successful launch of it’s indigenously developer IT solutions in the form of DL Enhance.

Kumar said the DL Enhance system offered solutions such as customer oriented modules and suit of feature rich (sic) solutions – all designed to assist PHED in its operations.

“The DL Enhanced Series is a comprehensive state-of-the-art integrated solution developed by and for domain experts in the business of electricity distribution.

Kumar added that the technology would assist PHED to drastically reduce its delivery time as well as improve the quality of its services to customers.

According to him, the system will be managed and upgraded by a joint team of domestic and international experts from both companies.

FEDCO is a global player in IT based energy solutions and is currently the leading supplier of electricity in India.