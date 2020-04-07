India says it will supply key drugs being tested as a potential Covid-19 cure to “nations that have been badly affected” by the pandemic, hours after US President Donald Trump hinted at “retaliation” if New Delhi did not lift a ban on such medicines.

India, the world’s leading supplier of generic medicines, had in March restricted exports of 26 pharmaceutical drugs and ingredients including paracetamol to ensure adequate domestic stock amid rising virus cases.

On Saturday, it banned the export of hydroxychloroquine, an inexpensive malaria drug that Trump has touted as a game changer in the fight against the pandemic, though it is yet to be established as a cure for Covid-19.

In a statement on Tuesday, India’s foreign ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said given the enormity of the pandemic, India had always maintained that the international community “must display strong solidarity and cooperation”.

“In view of the humanitarian aspects of the pandemic, it has been decided that India would license paracetamol and hydroxychloroquine in appropriate quantities to all our neighbouring countries who are dependent on our capabilities. We will also be supplying these essential drugs to some nations who have been particularly badly affected by the pandemic,” he said.

But exports of hydroxychloroquine and paracetamol will be allowed depending on the availability of the stock after fulfilling domestic requirements and existing commitments, he added.

India on Monday night also lifted restrictions on exports of 14 drugs – including vitamins and antibiotics – that had sparked fears of global shortages.

Trump had called Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the weekend requesting supplies of hydroxychloroquine, following which Indian authorities began reviewing the hold on exports.

At a White House briefing on Monday, Trump issued a veiled warning if India did not agree to export the anti-malaria drug believed by many to be effective in the treatment of the coronavirus.

“I spoke to him (Modi) Sunday morning, called him, and I said, we’d appreciate your allowing our supply to come out,” Trump told reporters. “If he doesn’t allow it to come out, that would be OK. But of course, there may be retaliation. Why wouldn’t there be?” the US President said.

Globally, the US has the highest number of cases. The death count is nearing the 11,000 mark and over 368,000 have contracted the infection so far. India has 4,421 coronavirus cases including 114 deaths.

Opposition parties like the Indian National Congress said the government must prioritize domestic needs. “Friendship isn’t about retaliation. India must help all nations in their hour of need but lifesaving medicines should be made available to Indians in ample quantities first,” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Twitter.

Foreign ministry spokesman Srivastava alleged “unnecessary controversy” on the Covid-19 related drugs.

“Like any responsible government, our first obligation is to ensure that there are adequate stocks of medicine for the requirement of our own people,” he said adding the restrictions had been largely lifted after availability of medicines for all possible contingencies had been confirmed. (dpa)