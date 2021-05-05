Online Courses for Top Executives

India records over 3780 Covid -19 related death in a single day

5th May 2021
by Ada Ada
India

India on Wednesday recorded its highest single-day death toll caused by the coronavirus since the pandemic began, as hospitals in the country continue to struggle with the massive patient load.

The confirmed new infections have reached 382,000 in India.

Experts believe that the actual number of victims is significantly higher than the official figures.

In parts of the country, it is reportedly difficult to get tested for coronavirus at all. Especially in rural areas, many people die at home, and not all of these cases show up in the statistics.

