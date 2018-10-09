India intensifies economic partnership with West Africa

The Indian Government on Monday organized its first regional economic conclave attracting over 70 investors from India and West African to Abuja, with the aim of deepening economic and development partnership with region.

This is coming on the heels of the Indian Prime Minister announcing West Africa as its new bilateral engagement focus in the continent.

The Indian High commissioner to Nigeria Nagabhusana Reddy on Monday in Abuja, stated that the maiden edition of the economic conclave with over 200 participants from India, Japan and Africa, is to enhance development strides in Africa through better engagements in the areas of infrastructure and economy.

“India will continue to explore mutual ways to support trade and infrastructural development in West Africa” he reiterated.

He further encouraged investors in Africa to utilize the opportunities abound in the partnership to improve trade, technological advancement in the region.

Also at the meeting, the President of The Gambian Chamber of Commerce, Muhammed Jagana, suggested that ECOWAS member states should reduce trade impediments within the region before mobilizing support from the international partners like India and Japan.

“Today in west Africa it is almost impossible to travel from Gambia to Nigeria without spending eight hours.

“And To export sugar from Dangote in Nigeria to Gambia is difficult because the necessary logistics are not there.

“All government must ensure that it is easy for small and medium scale businesses in West Africa to trade successfully within themselves, because this is going to boost our economy” he appealed.

He insisted that making trade within West Africa easy will present the region as such that is for international trade investments with the Asian investors.

The Vice President of Abuja Chamber of Commerce Prof. Adesoji Adesugba harped on the need for a transparent tax administration in doing business with foreign investors.

He restated the need to make investors feel safe and engaging them in key infrastructural areas that the country is currently lacking