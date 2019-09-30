Niger state Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has felicitated with the people of the state and indeed, Nigerians in commemoration of the country’s 59th independence anniversary.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mrs. Mary Noel Berje, the governor tasked Nigerian leaders on good governance and service delivery as a necessary prerequisite for the attainment of peace, progress and development of the country.

Gov. Sani- Bello noted that as we celebrate our nation’s independence, only purposeful leadership and patriotism can bring the nation back to the trajectory of its founding fathers and re-establish the social trust with the people.

He acknowledged the growing insecurity in the country with greater challenge to governance, but expressed confidence that the APC-led government will surmount the problems.

The governor used the opportunity to commiserate with the victims and families of those who lost their lives in the renewed armed banditry attacks that recently occurred in Kusherki and its adjoining communities in Rafi Local Government Area of the state.

Condemning the attacks, the governor stated that the state government has fully mobilized the state security operatives to the area, assuring that they are already on the trail of the bandits.

He said more efforts were being intensified for a comprehensive manhunt for the criminals.

While congratulating Nigerians on the occasion of the anniversary, the governor reassured residents of the state that his administration remains focused to work for the progress and development of the state, and for the collective good of the people.

The governor reiterated his call for the people to be security conscious by reporting any suspicious character or movement to the security agencies and to resist attempts by individuals or groups to cause disharmony in the state.

He enjoined politicians and political parties to play the game by the rules and shun acts capable of infringing on the rights of others, especially now that the local government elections are approaching.

The governor also felicitated with President Muhammadu Buhari on the occasion of the nation’s anniversary and urged all Nigerians to support leaders that are willing to provide selfless leadership, service delivery and good governance.