Benue state Governor, Samuel Ortom has urged Nigerians to sustain their faith in the unity and capacity of the country to overcome the current challenges and realize its full potential as a prosperous nation.

The governor said the grace of God has steered Nigeria out of challenges and threats to its corporate existence, stating that what the people need to do at this time is to draw closer to the creator in their words and actions.

A statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, in Makurdi on Monday, stated that only sustained synergy between the federal government and states as well as other stakeholders can lead to victory against terrorism and other criminal acts in parts of the country.

Gov. Ortom pointed out that the recent successful crackdown on kidnappers and armed robbers in Ushongo Local Government Area was a result of the effective collaboration between his administration, Benue people and security agencies.

He emphasized that there will be no hiding place for enemies of peace as he will not surrender the state to criminals and reaffirmed the commitment of the state government to address youth restiveness by developing the agriculture value chain to engage young people in rewarding ventures.

He thanked the people of the state for the support given to his administration and pledged to return the goodwill with greater performance in all sectors of the economy.

Gov. Ortom explained that the recent steps taken by his administration such as signing of the pension’s law and establishment of a pension commission are aimed at speedily addressing the welfare of those still in service and retirees.

The statement quotes the governor as wishing the people of the state and other Nigerians peaceful independence celebration and God’s guidance.