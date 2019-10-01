The National Orientation Agency of Nigeria (NOA) on Tuesday called on Nigerians to show patriotism and support for government policies as they celebrate Independence Day.

Zubair Galadima-Soba, Kaduna State Director NOA, made the call during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna.

Galadima-Soba stated that Nigeria had been on the path of growth and development since its independence in 1960.

” Nigeria has developed in every sector, economic, social and other sectors; in educational sector, we have institutions of learning from the university down to the grassroots.

“In most states of the federation, you will agree that the administration of the state has made education a priority and the schools are being improved tremendously with free and compulsory education in some states.

” Nigeria has also developed tremendously in human capital; the government has been creating jobs through the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP).

“The program has been able to employ youths in the country and have trained youth in jobs and entrepreneurship, such that poverty has reduced to the bearest minimum.

“The government has been able to maintain peace and stabilily; Boko Haram has been tackled,” the director said.

He therefore appealed to Nigerians to appreciate and support the government to do more.

Galadima-Soba urged government at all levels to continue with the good work of providing services that will impact positively on the lives of Nigerans.