Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state has urged Nigerians to remain steadfast in the pursuit of peace, unity and brotherhood among all citizens of the country.

The governor, who made the appeal in his message on the 59th anniversary of the nation’s independence, also reiterated his commitment to the fulfilment of his promises to ensure the security of lives and property, enhancement of good governance and sustenance of economic growth in Enugu state.

While congratulating President Muhammadu Buhari and all Nigerians on the anniversary, he paid tribute to the founding fathers of the nation “whose sacrifices and contributions paved way for the country’s attainment of independence which we celebrate today.”

Gov.Ugwuanyi further commended the fighting spirit of the founding fathers, the fallen heroes and heroines, the armed forces and other security and paramilitary agencies for their efforts and sacrifices to preserve the unity and integrity of the country.

“My special respects and gratitude also go to the good people of Enugu state – our distinguished elders and leaders, public and civil servants, the artisans, members of the various professional bodies, market men and women and Ndi Enugu at home and in the Diaspora for your solidarity and unflinching support to our government,” the governor added.

In another development, the governor has assigned portfolios to the commissioners and special advisers who were sworn-in five days ago.

It will be recalled that Gov. Ugwuanyi swore-in 19 commissioners and seven special advisers last Wednesday with a charge that they should “hit the ground running.”

In the statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Simon Ortuanya, Chief Miletus Eze retained his portfolio as the attorney-general and commissioner for justice.

The trio of Greg Nnaji, Prof. Uchenna Eze and Peace Nnaji returned to their first term seats at the ministries of works and infrastructure, education and gender affairs, and social development respectively.

Other commissioners who were deployed to various ministries include Chijioke Edeoga (environment); Chidi Aroh (information); Prince Emeka Mamah (rural development); Mr. Vitus Okechi (youth and sports) and Mr. Solomon Onah (commerce and industry).