Abuja – House on the Rock (HOTR), Refuge Parish says it will give posthumous award to families of 11persons who served, sacrificed and paid with their lives for the security, peace and unity of the nation.

Pastor Uche Aigbe, Lead Pastor, House on the Rock, a Faith-based organisation, who disclosed this at a news conference in Abuja on Friday, said the gesture was in commemoration of Nigerian 59th Independence.

According to him, the second edition of the Refuge heroes’ award will honour 11persons drawn from the Army, and the Police force.

The award which take place on Sept. 29, will cost the organisers N5 million.

Aigbe said that the 2019 honour award would be done posthumously through family members in attendance, adding that the honours would be accompanied with some financial assistance to the families they left behind.

“At HOTR, we believe in the power of God’s word to transform our lives to become all He ordained for us.

“We recognise the duty bestowed on us to shine as light in our world, and as the salt of the earth, we are keen to make our nation and world a better place to live in.

“The heroes’ awards and Independence Day Service was conceptualised in 2018, to celebrate our gallant military, para-military and police officers who have sacrificed for the nation, and in some cases paid the ultimate sacrifice with their lives.

“It is part of the church’s corporate social responsibility, even as we prepare to mark Nigeria’s 59th Independence anniversary.

“This has become even more significant as hundreds of military personnel have lost their lives with the advent of the Boko Haram saga.

“Also, many policemen continue to die daily in the fight against criminal elements who seek to cause harm to the citizenry.”

Aigbe said that military men and veterans of war were celebrated in public places and places of importance in country such as the U. S.

He said that in spite of the sacrifices of the military, para-military and Police, Nigerians were yet to develop the culture of honouring and celebrating those who sacrificed their lives for the peace and unity of the nation.

“Our objective is for Nigerians to develop the culture of honour and appreciation of those who constantly put their lives on the line to protect us.

“Our intention is that this will be a movement that will sweep through the country.

“We are aware that the government through the Armed Forces Remembrance Day reaches out to veterans, but it is obvious that the needs are enormous, hence requiring a public/private partnership and collaboration.”

He said that the church in 2018 honoured the widows of the Seven Policemen killed in Galadimawa roundabout, three Naval officers, two Army Officers who died fighting the insurgency in the North East and two Naval Officers injured whilst on active duty.

The lead pastor said that in addition to the honours, a token was also given to them from the church to support the families left behind.

He disclosed that the church had some criteria for selection of awardees, adding that the selection was made by the Armed Forces and Police themselves.

Aigbe said that the church always considered officers in the lower cadre for the award, high ranking officers with compelling stories and those who died in active service. (NAN)