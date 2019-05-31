Inauguration: Dickson congratulates PDP governors

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Tunde Opalana, Abuja

The Chairman, PDP Governors’ Forum, Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has congratulated his colleague members in the forum as well as the good people of their various states on the successful inauguration ceremonies held on Wednesday, May 29,2019.

In a press statement from the Abuja Secretariat of the forum, the Chairman said “We are confident that the States in particular and our dear country in general will benefit immensely from your wealth of experience as you assume office”.

Governor Dickson stated “We count on your good office to enhance a strong working relationship between your State and the PDP Governors’ Forum”.

He prayed that God Almighty may continue to guide, protect and bless them and their families; grant them reigns of wisdom, good health and the focus to excel in the selfless service to their States, the great party, PDP and the entire country.