In Numbers: Facts about US president-elect, Joe Biden

1 – Biden is the first democrat non-incumbent vice president to defeat an incumbent president.

1 – Joe Biden is the first president-elect to have a woman as his vice president-elect. The VP-elect is also the first African-American and first Asian-American vice president-elect in the history of the United States.

2 – He is the second non-incumbent vice president to be elected president, after Richard Nixon in 1968.

3 – This is the third time Joe Biden will contest for the office of the president. He first contested in 1987, having established himself as one of Washington’s most prominent Democratic lawmakers. He dropped out of the Democratic primary, however, after reports surfaced that he had plagiarized part of a speech belonging to British Labour Party leader, Neil Kinnock without appropriate attribution.

4 – Biden was the fourth-most senior senator when he resigned to serve as Barack Obama’s vice president after they won the 2008 presidential election.

6 – Joe Biden became the sixth-youngest senator in American history when he was elected to the U.S. Senate from Delaware in 1972, at the age of 29.

6 – Biden was elected to the US Senate six times. First time in 1972, reelected again in 1978, 1984, 1990, 1996, 2002, and 2008, usually getting about 60% of the vote.

18 – As of 2018 Joe Biden was the 18th-longest-serving senator in U.S. history.

25 – On April 25, 2019, Biden delivered the expected news that he was running for president in 2020.

46 – Biden was elected the 46th president of the United States in November 2020, defeating the incumbent, Donald Trump, the first sitting president to lose reelection since George H. W. Bush in 1992.

He contested for a second time in 2007, 20 years after his first unsuccessful presidential bid. However, Biden’s campaign failed to generate much momentum in a field dominated by Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama. Biden dropped out after receiving less than one percent of the vote in the crucial Iowa caucuses.

47 – Joe Biden was the 47th vice president of the United States for two terms. Barack Obama selected him as his running mate in 2008.

78 – Biden is expected to become the oldest president at the age of 78, as well as the first president from Delaware.

2017 – He received the Presidential Medal of Freedom at the close of his administration with president Obama.

74, 000, 000 – Joe Biden won the US presidential election with a record 74 million-plus votes.

READ ALSO: US Election: Why Trump should accept defeat — Bamgbose