Owerri – The Muslim Christian Youth Confederation of Nigeria (MCYCN) has called on followers of the two major religions in Nigeria to imbibe the spirit of tolerance and oneness in order to permanently end religious crisis in the country.

Mr Emmanuel Ifuma, the National President of the group, made the call on Wednesday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Owerri.



Ifuma said that the organisation was concerned about the existence and repercussions of religious intolerance between faithful of the two religions in the country.



He said that the group was perfecting its arrangements to organise a seminar across the 36 states of the federation and Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.