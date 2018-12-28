In his absence, Police raid Dino Melaye’s Abuja residence

Like this: Like Loading...

Dozens of Officers and Men allegedly from the Abuja Command of the Nigeria Police Friday afternoon laid a siege to the Abuja private residence of the Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye.The outspoken lawmaker had earlier in the day raised the alarm through series of tweets on his tweeter handle that a detachment of policemen invaded his Maitama residence even as he said there was no prior invitation extended to him.Daily on visiting Melaye’s residence saw scores of reporters from major news stations in Abuja covering the siege even as Police had forced their way into the main gate of the house.However, Police spokespersons for both the Force headquarters and Abuja Command were not forthcoming on the development.But speaking with journalists via telephone, Melaye said he has been informed that his domestic staff were beaten up and arrested by the policemen, who invaded his house in his absence.He further alleged that the invasion of his residence is a “deliberate attempt” by the Kogi state government to kill him.“I just got the same information right now. I’m outside Abuja right now. I was told that they laid siege inside my compound. My domestic staff have been beaten up and arrested. This is what I have been crying out about.“There is a deliberate attempt by the Kogi State government to kill me, to destroy me. I have written the Inspector-General of Police severally. My international passport is with the Nigeria Police. I have a court order that they should release it to me. The IG has refused to honour the court order.“If the police that is supposed to maintain law and order cannot obey court order, how do they expect citizens to obey court orders. As I speak to you, my security detail has been withdrawn since April and it is all in a deliberate attempt to expose me, so that I will be killed and destroyed,” Melaye said.He said his security detail has not been restored despite a resolution by the Senate asking the police authorities to do so.“The same SARS from Kogi that shot at me are the same SARS in the photographs occupying my compound and 80 per cent in mufti. I thought that recently that there was an instruction that SARS should wear uniform.“If there is a civilised invitation in Abuja not in Kogi, I will honour it. Already the police have arraigned me seven times. I’m in seven different courts and anyone that they will do now will be number eight. I’m not afraid to be arraigned because my hands are clean and I know the God I serve will deliver me,” he added.