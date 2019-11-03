“In the Government House, the evil spirits come and go. We urged the church to pray hard to let them leave the government for good,” Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State has said.
Obiano made this known during a prayer rally organised by Province of the Niger, Anglican Prayer Rally of Anambra State (APRAS) 2019 tagged “The Righteous shall Flourish like Palm Tree”, at the Dr. Alex Ekwueme Square,
Obiano who was represented by Secretary to the State Government, said” ‘In the government House, the evil spirits come and go. We urged the church to pray hard to let them leave the government for good,’
Rev. Amah, in his sermon had said there are evil spirits in the society and also in the Government House, that come and go.
Also Archbishop, Province of Niger and Bishop, Dioceses of Awka, the Most Rev. Alexander Ibezim, said that the evil spirits in the Government House are actually human beings.
He urged the governor to deal decisively with them to leave the State House.
“The government should fight evil spirits in the State house, while the church will fight those outside the Government House,” he said. He urged Christians to be prayerful to be able to subdue Satan and its agents looking for who to destroy.
Also in another development Mr Victor Meju, Senior Special Assistant on Power and Water Resources to Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra, had called on communities in the state to protect government’s installations in their areas against vandalism.
Meju made the call on Thursday in an interview in Awka.
He said that it was the civic responsibility of the people to safeguard public facilities in their areas. He said that protecting the installations from attack by miscreants would help to ensure that the facilities served the purpose for which government spent huge resources to provide them.
Meju said that the wanton destruction of public facilities by vandals amounted to sabotage against good governance in the state.
He said, “We have taken stock of all the vandalised street lights across the state in order to replace them and restore light at all the flashpoints but we will not treat the act of vandalism with kid gloves any more.”
He said that a committee had been set up by the Commissioner for Public Utilities, Mr Emeka Ezenwanne, to take stock of all the vandalised street lights to be able to make them functional again.
“Any individual caught in the act of vandalising any government installations in any part of Imo will be made to face the full wrath of the law,” he said.
Meju said that some vandals caught in the past were handed over to the security agencies for prosecution.
He said that more punitive actions would be employed in handling cases of vandalism in order to serve as deterrent to others.
Meju described the Light Up Anambra Project as part of the governor’s efforts to sustain the effective security network in the state, in addition to restoring night life across the state.
He therefore appealed to community leaders and the citizenry to be watchful over public facilities near their homes because they were installed with tax payers money for the people.
According to him, “it is the civic responsibility of the people to take ownership of government facilities in their areas by keeping watch over them.
