“In the Government House, the evil spirits come and go. We urged the church to pray hard to let them leave the government for good,” Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State has said.

Obiano made this known during a prayer rally organised by Province of the Niger, Anglican Prayer Rally of Anambra State (APRAS) 2019 tagged “The Righteous shall Flourish like Palm Tree”, at the Dr. Alex Ekwueme Square,

Obiano who was represented by Secretary to the State Government, said” ‘In the government House, the evil spirits come and go. We urged the church to pray hard to let them leave the government for good,’

Rev. Amah , in his sermon had said there are evil spirits in the society and also in the Government House, that come and go.

Also Archbishop , Province of Niger and Bishop, Dioceses of Awka, the Most Rev. Alexander Ibezim, said that the evil spirits in the Government House are actually human beings.

He urged the governor to deal decisively with them to leave the State House.

“The government should fight evil spirits in the State house, while the church will fight those outside the Government House,” he said. He urged Christians to be prayerful to be able to subdue Satan and its agents looking for who to destroy.