Impunity, abominable, problems of Igbo race – Clergyman

Ndigbo has been advised to turn down the impunity and abomination they perpetrated against themselves and others if they must return to their lost glory.

Apostle Vincent Ajaglaku, who made the call while delivering a lecture on Ofo (uprightness) said Igbos must return to living upright lifestyle if they must regain their lost glory in Nigeria.

He said Ofo in the Bible connotes uprightness and in several parts of the scripture, Ofo is represented as a “staff, specter” used by men of God such as Moses, Elijah and others to fight war against their enemies.

He lamented that the biggest problem in Igbo land is that wealthy people do not do evil. Whatever they do, he said, were right.

” We must return to uprightness. Igbos must return go back to righteous living, being fair and just. Ofo is not a physical thing. If you have not wronged anybody, your enemies will not get you. Ofo will protect you,” he said.

Continuing, the Apostle said ” we have lost what we have because we have abandoned uprightness in doing things. That is why we are where we are today. I have gone round in Igbo land, Nri, Obi had in Aguleri Out, as long as there is impunity and abomination in the land we cannot make any headway”.

He lamented that there were certain things Ndigbo do that were unbecoming of them, urging them to pursue uprightness with all their hearts.

“Let’ s come together and fight impunity and abomination, evil anywhere they are found and let’s pursue Igbo renaissance”, he advocated.