The Lagos State Government, on Wednesday, said all vehicles impounded for violating the stay-at-home order by the Federal Government will only be released after the order is lifted.

The government said the clarification became necessary in view of visits by motorists to the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Vehicle Inspection Services (VIS) and Task Force offices for the release of their impounded vehicles as directed by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

In a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information & Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, the Lagos State government acknowledged that Governor Sanwo-Olu directed the release of all vehicles impounded for minor offences from 1st March 2020 to 14th April, 2020, in addition to other palliative measures introduced to cushion the effect of lack of economic activities in the State due to the lockdown.

The statement however said Governor’s directive does not invalidate the lockdown as imposed by the Federal Government.

The statement reads in part: “For the avoidance of doubt, the Governor’s directive does not invalidate the lockdown as imposed by the Federal Government.

“Concerned motorists are, therefore, not expected to visit the offices of LASTMA, VIS and Task Force for the release of their impounded vehicles until the lockdown order is lifted by the Federal Government”.

The government urged Lagosians to stay at home and ensure social distancing as well as regular washing of hands with soap and running water to prevent further spread of the Coronavirus disease.