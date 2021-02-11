Importance of Bitter Kola in the body — Daily Times Nigeria

Bitter Kola has we know is common in Africa and in Nigeria its is taken by the Yorubas and even the Igbos mainly.

According to research it is a common plant that can be found in central and western Africa. Bitter Kola is known as garcinia kola or bitter Kola itself.

It is a plant that does a lot to the body and it has lots of advantages that it does to the body. But today, I’m here to speak about the side effect.

As we know, what has advantage surely would have it’s own disadvantages especially when it’s been taken too much.

Everything has to be done moderately. For bitter Kola there are three side effects of bitter Kola.

It increases blood pressure. If you’re someone who suffers from high blood pressure then taking too much of it isn’t advisable or taking it at all.

Over time research has shown that bitter Kola increases blood pressure.

Bitter Kola may cause insomnia. Insomnia is ability not to sleep. Bitter Kola has caffeine in it and this causes alertness.

Taking bitter Kola may cause one not to sleep effectively or very well.

It can cause tremors. This is the third effect of taking too much bitter Kola. It can cause tremor to the body.

This is the involuntary movement of the body. Shakiness in the body without intending to do so.

The way out of this is that we take it moderately. Or if you see your doctor, it might be advised that you stop taking it all.

This especially for those who have too high blood pressure.