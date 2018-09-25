Implementation of ranching policy, panacea to Benue crisis – CAN, JNI

Benue State chapters of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) have said that any attempt to resolve the herdsmen and farmers’ clashes in the state which have led to loss of lives and property without recourse to the implementation of ranching policy would be an exercise in futility.

This was the submission of the two groups during townhall meetings organised by the Interfaith Dialogue Forum for Peace (IDFP) with the support of the Vienna-based KAICIID Dialogue Centre.

According to the IDFP, the meetings which took place at the weekend in Gboko, Oturkpo and Makurdi was attended by officials of JNI and CAN in the state.

Speaking at the townhall meeting in Makurdi, Secretary of JNI, Alhaji Baba Ahmed, called on the Federal Government to pursue the idea of ranching policy by quickly providing facilities at the designated ranches.

“I think the best way of tackling the problem is the provision of ranches for herdsmen to avoid the incessant clashes between herders and farmers. Facilities and security should also be provided so that the problem can be tackled once and all,” the state JNI scribe noted.

The CAN Chairman, Rev. Akpen Leva, called on the people to respect laws, just as he pleaded with government at all tiers to ensure justice for people.

Leva, represented by Bishop Mike Angou, said: “Muslims and Christians do not have a problem in Benue State.

What is seriously giving us cause for concern is the constant clashes between herders and farmers that have led to killings. Government should please order security agencies to rein in those who are troubling and killing people in the state.”

At Uturkpo, a Fulani herder, Alhaji Garba, noted that greed and selfishness is responsible for the clashes and called on people to exercise restraint and embrace forgiveness.

Garba said having been born in Otukpo, he has no any other place he can call a home, adding that if people were to emphasise on their humanity, then, the crisis can be resolved.

Various speakers at both meetings called on government to look into the illegal use of illicit substances by youths, saying lack of employment opportunities should be tackled to give hope to youths that are despairing to realise their potentials.

Head of the IDFP advocacy team to the state, Alhaji Ibrahim Yahaya, thanked speakers at the various town hall meetings and said all suggestions from groups and individuals will assist in the compilation of the final report by the forum.

Nigeria’s Country Expert for KAICIID Dialogue Centre, Joseph Atang, expressed appreciation for those who found time to attend, stressing that the Vienna-based organisation will continue to support IDFP to promote peace and dialogue in resolving crisis.