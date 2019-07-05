By Chiangi Avese, Makurdi

A cross -section of stakeholders in Ukum Local Government Area of Benue state has called for the implementation the reports of previous committees set up by the federal government on the TIv/Jukun crisis.

The stakeholders, including the Ukum Local Government caretaker committee members, traditional rulers, opinion leaders, women and youth made their position known during a consultative meeting organised by the Benue/Taraba peace committee on the Tiv/Jukun crisis held Thursday at Sankera.

In separate speeches at the meeting, the Ukum Local Government caretaker committee Chairman, Ibier Logo Tor-Tyokyaa and the Ter Ukum, Chief Ikyaave Orkar decried the crisis between the two neighbouring tribes.

Tor-Tyokyaa called on the committee to revisit past reports to see recommendations made to government to make an informed recommendation in the present circumstance.

The Ukum monarch lamented that the “relationship between the two tribes which stretches for centuries has suffered a setback as a result of politics.

“Unhealthy politics, land ownership, indigeneship and settler syndrome as well as boundary adjustment, lack of political will by the federal and state governments to tackle the challenges are factors responsible for the age -long killings between the two tribes.”

Chief Joseph Alabar and others who spoke at the consultative committee meeting called for equal opportunities for the Tivs in Taraba as was the case before.

They argued that the Tiv tribe is the single most populated tribe in Taraba state, but have been schemed out of political patronage.

The alternate chairman of the peace committee, Daniel Abaagu, in his response, assured the people that their views would be duly captured in the committee’s report for onward implementation and sued for peace, and unity among the people.