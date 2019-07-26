Andrew Orolua, Abuja,

Justice A.T. Mohammed of the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers state has convicted and sentenced Gagiyouwe Thankgod to six months imprisonment for internet fraud.

Thankgod, a 25-year-old entertainer with the stage name “Tuesday Cruise” was arraigned on July 24 by the Uyo zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on a one-count charge.

The convict is alleged to have on July 11 by fraudulently impersonating one Chris Henry by using his email addresscchrishenry560@gmail.com with the intent to obtain money, property or any advantage from one John Smith and other unsuspecting persons under false pretence.

According to the EFCC, the offence is contrary to Section 22 (2) (b) (ii) and (iii) of the Cyber Crime (provision, prevention) Act, 2015 and punishable under Section 22 (2) (b) (iv) of the same Act.

Thankgod pleaded not guilty to the charge and in view of his plea, counsel for the EFCC, Adebayo Soares prayed the court to convict and sentence him accordingly.

Justice Mohammed thereafter, convicted and sentenced him to six months imprisonment with an option of fine of N200, 000.

His journey to prison began on July 11when he was arrested along Edet Akpan Avenue (Four Lanes) in Uyo by operatives of the commission following intelligence report.

At the time of his arrest, a laptop was found on him and a forensic analysis of it led to the retrieval of various scam documents, which the convict admitted to have sent out to mainly female foreign nationals with the aim of fleecing them of their hard-earned money under various disguise.