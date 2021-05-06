Impersonation: DSS arrests impersonator of Gbajabiamila

By Tom Okpe

Suspected imposters, Aminat Oluwabukola Jomoh, Olalekan Oladehinbo Adenuga ànd others are been investigated by operatives of the Department of State Services, (DSS) for impersonating the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

The Lagos office of the secret police was reported to have made the arrests while investigating forging of the official letterhead and signature of the Speaker, using same to allegedly defraud unsuspecting individuals and organisations in the country.

It was also revealed that in a particular act, Adenuga introduced one lady, Aminat Oluwabukola Jimoh, to Messrs Caverton Helicopters at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

In the forged letter, Adenuga fraudulently acting as the Speaker of the House of Representatives, recommended Jimoh to Caverton for employment.

The letter with reference number Nass/ FAG/REC/001 was received by Caverton Helicopters on April 20, 2021, written on April 15 and addressed to the Managing Director of the airline.

READ ALSO: Ninth Flyover: Wike awards to Julius Berger, total cost now N73 billion

The letter reads: “I write to introduce and recommend Aminat Oluwabukola Jimoh who is seeking employment into your organisation.

“She is a self-motivated and creative individual and I am sure she would be of great benefit to your establishment, if given the opportunity.

“Kindly give her application special consideration for employment.

“While I look forward to a favourable response from you, please accept the assurances of my esteemed regards.”

It was gathered that before luck ran out on Aminat and her accomplice, Olalekan Adenuga, the Speaker’s Office in the National Assembly had received several complaints about unknown persons, who wrote agencies and organizations, claiming to be the Speaker, his aide, making all manner of requests from the unsuspecting bodies.

Following the developments, the Speaker’s office, in a letter dated April 22, to the Department of State Security Services, requested the secret police to cause an investigation to be conducted into the complaints.

Operatives of the command were said to have acted on the request, which eventually led to the identification and arrest of Adenuga, one of the prime suspects, while the DSS are said to be on the trail of other suspects.