Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has solicited the support of heads of tertiary institutions and other stakeholders for the success of its 20 years self-assessment project.

The Executive Secretary, Prof. Suleiman Bogoro, who was speaking during a meeting of the technical committee members in Abuja, emphasized that the success the impact assessment project is dependent on the support and collaboration that would come from head of institutions.

Bogoro who was represented by the Fund’s Director of Strategic Planning and Development, Barr Ifiok Ukim, appealed to the committee members to adhere strictly to the terms of reference of the assignment, which is to carry out impact assessment of Education Trust Fund (ETF) interventions from 1999 to 2010, and that of TETFund from 2011 to 2018.

He said, “in 2011, the Fund was refocused to intervene in public tertiary institutions defined by the TETFund Act 2011 as public “Universities, Polytechnics and Colleges of Education” because ETF was overburdened and overstretched and could only render palliative support to all the levels of public educational institutions in Nigeria.

“In the 20 years of its interventions, the Fund had never presented itself for self-evaluation or examination. Impact assessment which we are about to undertake is a contemporary phenomenon for reviewing and assessing progress made by any organization, is important to the Fund as it would reveal the strengths, weaknesses, progress, challenges and windows of opportunities for it to improve on its service delivery to its beneficiaries.

“We at TETFund, are determined to maintain our status as one of the most visible, impactful and relevant intervention agencies that has become a model in Africa,” he said.

Lagos our best partner in fighting Hiv/Aids in Nigeria – U.S. Govt

Co-chairmen of the committee, in their remarks confirmed that the Technical Advisory Committee on Impact Assessment (TACIA) has developed appropriate survey instruments that would be administered at beneficiary institutions and the field works would commence next week across the institutions.

They appealed to heads of institutions to support their various teams that would visit the institutions, and also render necessary assistance that would enable them carry out the work successfully.

It could be recalled that Bogoro had last month, inaugurated a technical advisory committee to assess the impact of the Fund in tertiary institutions in last 20 years of existence.

The committee was made up of 62 members drawn from institutions, agencies and leadership of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), with Prof. Nazifi Darma and Prof. Placid Njoku, as co-chairmen.