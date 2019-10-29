The Commissioner of Police in Imo, Mr Rabiu Ladodo, says the command is putting the necessary strategies in place to ensure the security of lives and property of the residents during the Yuletide.



Ladodo said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Owerri on Tuesday, while speaking on the plans by the command to ensure a hitch-free celebration in all parts of the state.



He said that the command was already doing the needful, including the mobilisation and deployment of men and officers, ahead of the Yuletide.



He said that officers and men of the command and necessary logistics would be strategically deployed as part of the steps to rid the state of bandits.



The police chief said that the command was aware that hoodlums had begun to strategise ahead of the Christmas celebration and assured residents of their safety.



He particularly assured Imolites that would be returning home for the Yuletide of their safety before, during and after the celebration.



Ladodo said: “We are aware that criminals may be strategising to strike and we have mobilised our officers and men to engage them and drive them away from the state.



“We will ensure safety for all and anybody who wants to breach the peace in Imo will be resisted and made to face the wrath of the law.

“I can assure you that a crack team will be deployed to flashpoints and strategic places in the state to ensure that criminals did not have their way.”



The police boss promised to further strengthen community policing to ensure adequate security in the hinterlands.



He appealed to the public to assist the police with useful information about any suspicious movement that could threaten the security in their areas.



“We are ready to wage war against criminal elements in the state but traditional rulers and other stakeholders must assist us to fish them in their localities,” he said.

(NAN)