Imo visit: Buhari disappoints Okorocha again

The much publicized visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to Imo state could not be realized as the people of the state felt disappointed.

Aggrieved Imo citizens who spoke to our correspondent in Owerri on Tuesday, blamed Governor Rochas Okorocha for the postponement, saying the President was attending lesser haji in Saudi Arabia.

According to them, Okorocha had used the event again to siphon millions of tax -payers hard earned money few days to his exit.

Okorocha was also accused of using the remaining days to create more deficits for the incoming administration in the state.

Reacting to Buhari’s cancelled visit to the state, Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Sam Onwuemeodo in a statement said the scheduled visit of the President to state for the commissioning of some key projects on May 21 has been postponed.

He said that a new date for the visit will also be made public in due course, once the President comes back from Saudi Arabia, adding that “we ask for understanding and also regret the inconvenience this development might have thrown up.”