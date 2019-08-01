he Police in Imo State on Thursday said they have arrested three suspects in connection with the ongoing cult clash at Imo State University, Owerri, which has claimed no fewer than two lives so far.

Cultists on Wednesday evening killed no fewer than two undergraduates, while other victims were taken to the hospital by the Police.

The killings, which occurred at the front gate axis of the university, caused students and business operators within the area to go into hiding.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Orlando Ikeokwu, told our Correspondent that the operatives of the Command swung into action immediately after the killings and arrested three suspects.

The Police spokesperson added that a locally made pistol was recovered from the suspects.

Ikeokwu said that the suspects would be prosecuted at the end investigation.

He said, “We arrested three suspects in connection with the Wednesday murder at IMSU.

“A locally made pistol was recovered from the suspects.

“We will prosecute them at the end our investigation.”