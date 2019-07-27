Val Okara, Owerri

The Imo State Recovery of Movable Assets Committee led by Jasper Ndubuaku on Friday uncovered warehouses packed with 40 feet containers loaded with looted state government properties.

The warehouses where the looted government properties were packed belong to Mrs. Nkechi Okorocha, wife of the immediate past Governor of the state, Sen. Rochas Okorocha.

In the warehouses located along Aba Road opposite Alaba Market beside the sealed All-In One plaza owned by Okorocha’s wife, the committee discovered all types of furniture, air conditioners and electronic gadgets previously used to decorate the Imo International Conference Centre, the Ahiajoku Centre and other government offices before they were looted.

Also discovered in the warehouses were the corrugated roofing sheets removed from the state secretariat and the state House of Assembly complex.

The bursting of the warehouses by the asset recovery committee attracted the traders at the Alaba International Market, commercial bus operators and other angry residents who were about to vent their anger at the former governor’s daughter who arrived at scene and started abusing the committee members as well as security agents that accompanied the committee.

The state Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Ladodo and his men, who were present to forestall any breakdown of law and order, prevented the mob from venting their anger on her.

Although, the plea from the police boss did not dissuade the angry youth and traders from pelting Mrs. Nwosu with stones as she attempted to leave the place before a member of the recovery team persuaded them to stop their actions.

Fielding questions from journalists at the premises, the chairman of the recovery committee, Jasper Ndubuaku said the team acted on a tip -off and discovered the massive warehouses where most of the looted government properties were kept.

Ndubuaku disclosed that some of the properties found in the warehouses include most of the looted items from the Government House, such as beddings, window blinds, chairs and tables from the Imo International Conference Centre and the Imo Trade and Investment Centre, electronic gadgets and air conditioners amongst others.

“Luckily, some citizens were attracted and the state Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Ladodo came around and decided that we seal this place.

“The funny thing is that all those point seven millimetre roofing sheets removed from the Imo State secretariat and House of Assembly are all packed here. They removed all those things and then used point 3.5 mm to re-roof the state secretariat and the House of Assembly,” he added.

Also speaking, the Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Ladodo expressed happiness that his men were able to forestall a breakdown of law and order.

According to him, tempers were very high to the extent that some the mob numbering over 100 persons were about destroying the property and even killing people before the police intervened.

He said his happiness was the application of justice and professionalism by the police, which resulted in the citizens, the government and the immediate past governor believing more in the assurances of the police.

The Daily Times on Saturday recalls that the operatives of the EFCC last Tuesday sealed some of the properties illegally acquired by Okorocha’s family members and his associates.