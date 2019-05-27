Imo transition committee to submit report to Ihedioha today

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

The Imo state Transition Technical Committee will today May 27 submit its report to the state Governor-elect, Emeka Ihedioha at the Protea Hotel, New Owerri.

The submission of the report according to a release by the Secretary of the committee, Mazi Chinedu Okpareke, follows the completion of its report in line with the mandate of the governor- elect.

Expressing confidence that the governor-elect will pay serious consideration to the report, the Chairman of the committee, Ernest Ebi, a former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, said his confidence is built around Ihedioha’s zeal for the rebuilding and transformation of Imo state towards realising the collective dreams of the people of the state.

Mazi Okpareke noted that the focus of the report drafted by an assemblage of technocrats, captains of industry, policy makers and accomplished public servants drawn from all socio-economic sectors in Nigeria, is to present the current assessment of the state and recommend short and long term actions for the smooth take-off of the incoming government and successful delivery of dividends of good and responsive governance to the people of Imo.