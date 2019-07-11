By Val Okara, Owerri

Leaders of the Association of Imo state Indigenous Town Unions on Thursday called on the state Governor, Emeka Ihedioha to probe Okorocha’s eight years of administering the state.

The protesters including students blocked Gov. Ihedioha at the entrance of Government House carrying placards with inscriptions demanding that the former governor of the state should be probed.

According to them, Okorocha, his wife and family members allegedly plundered the resources of the state within the eight years he held sway.

President of the Imo state Indigenous Town Unions, Emeka Diwe, who presented a letter on behalf of the protesting groups, said that under Okorocha’s administration, public assets were allegedly converted into private use.

“The eight years that Chief Rochas Okorocha held sway as governor of Imo state was characterized by unprecedented and unbridled plunder of our common patrimony.

“We are the leadership of the Association of Imo state Indigenous Town Unions (AISITU) in collaboration with Orluzurumee, Olu Owerri, Olu Okigwe, Amalgamation of Imo Professional Associations (AIPA), the students unions and the various youth groups in the state. We are concerned and indeed, compelled to protest and make this demand on Governor Emeka Ihedioha to act because we represent the vast majority of the poor and defenceless citizens of Imo state at the grassroots who suffer the greatest impact of bad governance.

“During the ruinous misrule of Okorocha, Imo went through a sort of untold financial haemorrhage as resources were frittered away and public assets looted and converted to private use.

“As if that was not enough, Chief Okorocha so cruelly plunged the state into irredeemable debt slavery to the tune of over N200 billion, a debt stock that will remain unpaid even by generations unborn,” Emeka said.

Reacting to the protesters demand, Gov. Ihedioha said that his administration was sensitive to public opinion, stressing that he is delighted that the protesters did not take the laws into their hands.

“We are happy that you did not take the laws into your hands. Ours is a responsible government. We would take deliberate steps in looking into your demands and grievances.

“We told Imo people that we will govern with the fear of God. I want to use this medium to reach out to our senior citizens that we are taking steps towards resolving issues concerning their unpaid pensions. We have a committee that is working day and night on it. Once their report is out, we begin the payments,” the governor assured.