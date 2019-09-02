At least 500 youths in Imo state are currently undergoing a three -month internship on Information Communications and Technology (ICT), and software development courses organised by the state government in partnership with a technology group, Tech Startup Hotels Nigeria.

The participants were selected through an online registration process and would be issued an international recognized certificate, and various prizes at the end of the programme.

Fielding questions from newsmen about the programme, the state Commissioner for Technology Development, Nze Meekam Mgbenwelu said it is part of the state government’s efforts to boost the development of a technology eco-system in the state.

According to him, efforts are also in place to digitalize the state and to provide 10, 000 employment opportunities for the teeming youths in through the deployment of ICT.

“The Imo state government under the leadership of Governor Emeka Ihedioha is poised to boost the development of a technology eco-system in the state with free computer coding in partnership with the Tech Startup Hotels Nigeria.

“The governor is also committed to creating a world class digital economy for Imo state and software developers have a crucial role to play. Our target is to provide 10, 000 jobs for Imo youths through the platform.

“The internship will be done with our partner firm which is one of the biggest suppliers of tech talent and will provide sons and daughters of Imo state an opportunity to gain skills for the 21st century workforce.

“The internship is brought to Imolites with support from the Imo state government through the Ministries of Technology Development and Youth and Social Development. Over 500 Imolites are currently on the programme,” Mgbenwelu stated.