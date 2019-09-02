The Imo state government l has earmarked N3.9 billion for the renovation and building of new infrastructure in education sector of the state.

The list of projects to be executed include the construction of 120 new classroom blocks, 100 toilets, sinking of 45 borne holes and fencing of 10 schools to ward off external encroachment.

Executive Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (IMSUBEB), Prof. Obioma Iheduru, who disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri, at the weekend, said part of the money would also be used to renovate 140 dilapidated classroom blocks, 138 born holes and 346 toilets.

According to him, the projects would be spread evenly across the 27 local government councils of the state, stressing that the initiative is part of Gov. Ihedioha’s aim at boosting education standard of the state, especially at the basic level.

He further disclosed that the fund for 2016 and 2017 UBE grants and matching grants from the state government would cover the cost of the new projects while that of 2018 would be deployed to cover the renovations.

He said that IMSUBEB has mapped out three levels of supervision to ensure quality assurance as well as the projects while assuring that they would be carried out by the board through a transparent bidding process.

Prof. Iheduru, stated that the ratio of teacher-pupils in the basic level is one to 38 as against one to 20 as stipulated by the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC).

He stressed the need for more teachers to be engaged in the state’s civil service, pointing out that the state has a total of 106, 649 and 312,549 in early childhood and primary school levels and with about 10, 896 primary school teachers.