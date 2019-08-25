Senior special assistant to Governor Emeka Ihedioha has said that the second phase of the Rural Access and Mobility Project (RAMP-2) in Imo state will be flagged off on August 27 under the multiple construction of rural roads programme of the state government.

The governor’s aide, Chief Richmond Osuji, who disclosed this at the weekend while fielding questions from newsmen, said that under the RAMP-2 project about 380.71 kilometres of rural roads will be constructed across the three senatorial zones as a fulfilment of Gov. Ihedioha’s campaign promises of creating access roads to link up the rural areas and enhance speedy development in rural communities.

According to him, the 380.71 kilometres road is estimated to cost about N13.5 billion with the zonal flag off ceremony to commence from Mbaitoli, Isu and Onuimo Local Government Areas respectively and to be performed by the state governor.

Chief Osuji further assured that the stat government remains committed to ensuring that life is made easier for rural dwellers in the state through the provision of quality roads and other basic infrastructure.

He said that “government will not relent in its efforts at ensuring that life in the rural areas becomes a thing of envy by the people living in the urban centres such that rural-urban migration can be reduced to the barest minimum.”