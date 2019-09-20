Imo state government has assured that it would soon commence the payment of pensions in the state after concluding the verification exercise for the pensioners.

Senior Special Adviser to the Governor Emeka Ihedioha on Public Enlightenment, Prince Eze Ugochukwu disclosed this yesterday in Owerri in a chat with newsmen.

He said that the state government is committed to putting an end to the pension issue in the state, adding that “the position now is that the pensioners in the state, local government and in the judiciary, including the judges and magistrates have been verified. The remaining are those living abroad.

“But, for these ones that have been verified, what we are now doing is their harmonization and computation to ascertain the various amounts due to each of them. Immediately, that is done, their cheques will start rolling out and I tell you that will be soon.”

In another development, the Public Complaints Commission (PCC) has commended state government for the biometric data capturing cum verification exercise for pensioners in the state.

The PCC Federal Commissioner, Chief Willie Amadi stated this in Owerri while receiving field reports from a team of covert investigators who monitored the exercise in the 27 local governments in the state.

He described the modalities for the exercise as transparent, credible, and expressed optimism that the steps taken by the state government would soon address the issue of pension in the state.

The ombudsman boss also urged all pensioners whose petitions are with the commission to take advantage of this one -off exercise to help the commission resolve their petitions once and for all.