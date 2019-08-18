The Imo state government has disclosed plans to launch a 1, 000 housing scheme for civil servants in the state.

Board Chairman of the State Housing Corporation, Nze Ray Emeana, who made the disclosure at a press briefing in Owerri, last Friday, said that the scheme would be low cost, accessible and affordable.

He stated that the corporation has mapped out plans to achieve several projects in order to actualize the vision of the present administration in the state in addressing the housing challenges facing civil servants.

Emeana observed that the challenges the corporation currently face were as a result of the fallouts of the immediate past government of in the state.

He said that “during the past administration, estates and sites were sold without due process and extant ones left with no management, no supervision or maintenance.

The previous boards and management of the board recklessly engaged in land speculation and all manners of unprofessional and unethical conducts.

“As we speak, the corporation is involved in over 70 court cases resulting from illegal and irregular transactions and the corporation’s account is garnished by several court orders. The corporation owes its staff five months salary arrears.”

Also speaking, the General Manager of the Corporation, Chidi Okoli said the corporation is poised to partner with development partners to achieve its outlined programmes and projects.

“We have gone back to the drawing board to restrategize to really provide houses for the people who are meant to benefit from the houses.

“We are going to revalidate all allocations from 2011 to date. So, all property and title holders are therefore, requested to approach the corporation for the revalidation of their buildings as the corporation will commence prosecution of offenders soon,” Okoli stated.