Imo Prison Attack: No single soul deserves prison in Nigeria

Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has responded to hoodlums assaulting a correctional facility in Imo State.

In a tweet on his official Twitter account, the IPOB leader responded by saying that no one in Nigeria needs to be imprisoned.

Kanu claims that if the killer herders and Boko Haram rebels can be apprehended, released, and rehabilitated, the same can be done with the country’s other prisoners.

The tweet reads: “If Miyetti Allah terror herdsmen and other murderous #Fulani groups, including Boko Haram insurgents can be arrested, freed and rehabilitated by this neo-colonial Fulanised @NGRPresident, then no single soul deserves to be in any prison in Nigeria”.