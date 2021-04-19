Imo Prison Attack: Nigeria Correctional Service make public names, photos of escaped inmates — Daily Times Nigeria

More names and images of some of the inmates who escaped during the jailbreak in Imo state on Monday, April 5 have been released by the Nigerian Correctional Service.

Unidentified gunmen raided the Owerri Custodial Center in the early hours of Monday, April 5, and released over 1800 inmates the week before. So far, 84 prisoners have returned to the prison.

Photos below;