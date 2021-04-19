 Imo Prison Attack: Nigeria Correctional Service make public names, photos of escaped inmates — Daily Times Nigeria
Online Courses for Top Executives

Imo Prison Attack: Nigeria Correctional Service make public names, photos of escaped inmates

19th April 2021
Add Comment
by Ogbonna Ugorji

More names and images of some of the inmates who escaped during the jailbreak in Imo state on Monday, April 5 have been released by the Nigerian Correctional Service.

Unidentified gunmen raided the Owerri Custodial Center in the early hours of Monday, April 5, and released over 1800 inmates the week before. So far, 84 prisoners have returned to the prison.

Some names and pictures of escaping inmates have been released by the Nigerian Correctional Center.

Photos below;

You may also like

About the author

Ogbonna Ugorji

View all posts

Leave a Comment