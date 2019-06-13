Imo police bursts gun fabricating factory, recovers arms

The Commissioner of Police in Imo, CP Rabiu Ladodo said the command had arrested one Eze Ajoku, a 63-year-old man in Agwa, Oguta LGA who specialized in fabricating guns.

The CP who disclosed this on Wednesday, said the suspect was among the 22 other arrested, including a serving police Inspector, for various crimes ranging from armed robbery, kidnapping, cultism and illegal possession of fire arms.

He listed items recovered from the fabricating factory to include one locally made pistol, one 9MM live ammunition, two double barrel pipes and eight single barrelled pipes.

The CP said other exhibits were nine riffle engine stock, two live ammunition and expended cartridges, one drilling machine, nine saw blades among others.

Ladodo further disclosed that a serving Police Inspector, Salvation Kpun attached to OPS department in Imo was arrested at Works Layout Owerri in connection with armed robbery.

He added that a fleeing member of his gang, also a serving soldier, was being trailed by the police.

The CP warned that there would be no hiding place for criminals in the state, adding that following the recently launched Operation “Puff Adder” the command was ever ready to combat crime in Imo.

APC Governors congratulate Gbajabiamila on his emergence as Speaker

The Progressives Governors Forum has congratulated Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, on his emergence as Speaker of the 9th House of Representatives, saying his emergence is a testament to his faith, character and leadership qualities.

Alhaji Atiku Baguda, Chairman of the forum and Gov. of Kebbi, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

“I have the pleasure to write on behalf of all our Progressive Governors to congratulate you on your election as the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“It is indeed a testament to your faith, leadership qualities, but also the strength of your character, patience and interpersonal relations capacity.

“As APC Governors, we look forward to close working relations with you to strengthen the capacity of our party and all our elected representatives to move our dear nation forward.

“While looking forward to an early opportunity to meet you and strategies on how we can accelerate the process of delivering on all our campaign promises, please accept our hearty congratulations and the assurances of our highest regard,”he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the forum is made up of governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).