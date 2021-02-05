Imo North Election; Frank Ibezim wins as supreme court rules against Ararume’s Appeal.

A five man panel of the supreme court has ruled against Ifeanyi Ararume, the former Senator representing Imo North at the National Assembly in his quest to become the authentic candidate of the APC in the December 5th senatorial election in Imo North.

The Supreme court today, 5th of February upheld the decision of the Abuja Appeal court which held that the respondents- Frank Ibezim was wrongfully denied fair hearing by the trial court which heard the suit to ascertain the rightful candidate of the All Progressive Congress for the National Assembly seat for Imo North.

The court therefore dismissed his two appeals against the candidature of Frank Ibezim for lacking in merit. You will recall that Ararume failed to secure the nomination of the APC after the Primaries but approached the High Court in Imo state which ruled in his favour.

The judgment however, was cut short when the Appeal Court sitting in Abuja removed him as the APC candidate and declared Frank Ibezim as the authentic candidate of the APC.

He took the case to the Supreme Court and equally lost his appeals.

According to Independent, The third appeal marked SC/1060/2020, filed by Dr Chidimma Uwajumogu- Wife of late Senator Uwajumogu, against Chukwuma Ibezim and others was also dismissed in favour of Frank Ibezim.

With this victory, Frank Ibezim is set to be issued a certificate of return as the righful winner of the December 5th senatorial election in Imo North