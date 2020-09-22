Imo, Kogi, others make NLC’s list of states not complying to Minimum wage payment

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has revealed states not complying with the payment of the N30,000 minimum wage.

According to NLC, Osun, Kwara, Ekiti, Imo, Gombe, Kogi, Zamfara and Ebonyi state governments have not started the minimum wage implementation.

They said negotiations on the N30,000 payment which were suspended in some states in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak in March, would resume this week.

Daily Times gathered that the Trade Union Congress said together with the NLC it would stage street protests in states where implementation of the minimum wage had not started.

It said such protests were held in Rivers and Ogun states, a few days ago, adding that workers would storm Imo State soon for protests.

In Osun State, the Chairman of the NLC, Jacob Adekomi, the Punch that labour leaders and the state government would resume minimum wage negotiations on Thursday.

According to him, the state Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, during a meeting on Sunday told the labour leaders to work out the financial implications of their demands and submit them to the state government.

Adekomi explained that in December, a committee consisting of government and Labour representatives was set up.

He stated, “Recently, we met with the commissioner for finance and Mr Governor on the need to go back to the negotiation table and finalise the agreement we reached before. But with what is on the ground now, we have to start all over again because of the hikes in electricity tariff and petroleum price.

In Kogi State, the NLC Chairman, Onu Edoka in a chat with one of our correspondents on the telephone, said negotiations would resume on this week.

Edoka said activities of a 17-man negotiating committee set up by the state government were stalled because of COVID-19 pandemic in March.

Meanwhile, the TUC and the NLC have concluded plans to hold a massive protest in Imo State to compel the state government to implement the minimum wage.

The TUC President, Mr Quadri Olaleye, said the organised labour would soon arrive in the state in solidarity with the workers who he said were being denied their rights and benefits by the government.

The union leader said the TUC and NLC would deal with the errant states.

He stated that the unions had addressed the delay in implementing the bill in Rivers and Ogun States, noting that the former would start payment this month.

The TUC and NLC had planned a major street protest in Port Harcourt, the state capital, but it was shelved following calls for dialogue by the state government.

The meeting subsequently agreed on the implementation of the minimum wage, prompting the organised labour to shelve the rally.